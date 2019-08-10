As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Cut by $10.57 Million Its Stake; Capital Management Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA)

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 80,322 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $33,350 activity. On Friday, June 7 Tupper Floyd R bought $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mgmt, Missouri-based fund reported 87,843 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 398,534 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Llc reported 348,788 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 9,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 48 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 7 shares. Citigroup holds 2,361 shares. New York-based Associates Ny has invested 0.52% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Washington-based Tradewinds Management Llc has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). State Bank Of Mellon holds 47,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr reported 231,817 shares stake. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 53,588 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 8,737 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 7,300 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 17,600 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 70.02 million shares to 72.12 million shares, valued at $2.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 4.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Comstock Res Inc.