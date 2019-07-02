As Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Stock Value Declined, Ariel Investments Increased by $5.59 Million Its Holding; A-R-T- Advisors Position in Curtiss Wright (CW) Increased by $1.55 Million as Valuation Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 380.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 219,448 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 13.44% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 621,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 50,919 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management reported 11,922 shares stake. 56,843 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 12,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 79,201 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited owns 17,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Adage Capital Prtn Grp reported 1.65 million shares stake. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 680 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. 183,945 are held by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 16,545 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 39,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realnetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 427,671 shares to 6.62 million shares, valued at $20.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $7.05 million activity. $7.05M worth of stock was bought by Park West Asset Management LLC on Friday, January 18.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Adams David Charles also sold $777,000 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares. FULLER S MARCE sold 1,250 shares worth $143,750. Quinly Tom P had sold 3,833 shares worth $440,833 on Thursday, February 7. Jakubowitz Harry also sold $78,681 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) on Thursday, February 7. TYNAN GLENN E sold $408,453 worth of stock or 3,553 shares. Farkas K Christopher had sold 655 shares worth $75,299 on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 30,725 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 8,986 are held by Amalgamated State Bank. Captrust has 0% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Ima Wealth reported 0.83% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 15,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 39,400 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,930 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 37,579 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,177 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 0.02% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Advsr Asset Management invested 0.05% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% stake.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 53,600 shares to 34,826 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 30,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,308 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

