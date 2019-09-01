As Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Shares Declined, Silverback Asset Management Lifted Holding by $1.95 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Flow Traders Us Cut Its Position

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 75.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 117,023 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Metropolitan Life Company has invested 0.03% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Alyeska Invest Group Inc Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 410,212 shares. Aqr Capital invested in 0% or 17,847 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 238 shares. Silverback Asset Limited Liability Com has 500,000 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company owns 1.22M shares. Moreover, Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma has 0.35% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Barclays Plc reported 12,455 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab, California-based fund reported 79,201 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 19,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor by 219,952 shares to 248,567 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Europe Etf (IEV) by 53,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison stated it has 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Philadelphia Tru owns 198,937 shares. Nikko Asset Americas has invested 5.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairfield Bush & Co has invested 3.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callahan Advsr Ltd Llc owns 3.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 107,355 shares. Chevy Chase, Maryland-based fund reported 4.41M shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 4,258 shares. Columbus Hill Management Lp holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,854 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 61,100 shares. Jrm Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,352 shares stake. Grimes & owns 123,685 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Cwh Cap Mngmt reported 8,817 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc reported 14,964 shares. First Bank & Trust And Tru Of Newtown has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Business Svcs accumulated 11,221 shares.