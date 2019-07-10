As Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Silverback Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; Fayerweather Charles Has Boosted Its Disney (DIS) Holding by $391,380

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 82,082 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 6.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $7.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 70,590 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 12,455 shares. Ariel Limited Com has 0.3% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 1.97 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 79,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 860,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 238 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 56,843 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 42,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 54,951 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 110,914 shares. Fairpointe Cap Llc invested in 0% or 10,000 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 4 shares worth $451 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111,899 are owned by Stephens Ar. Calamos Advsr Llc holds 0.8% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd owns 145,488 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,264 shares. Cim Mangement has 4,233 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment reported 9,156 shares. 33,632 were reported by Btc Cap Mgmt. Viking Global Investors Ltd Partnership has 1.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.17 million shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.04M shares. Investec Asset Management Limited reported 130,255 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 1.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 170,510 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvey Capital holds 0.24% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Management accumulated 60,678 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Sarasin Prtnrs Llp holds 473,812 shares.