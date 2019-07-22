As Kinder Morgan P (KMI) Share Price Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Has Upped Position by $948,900; Synovus Finl (SNV) Holder Tower Research Capital Trc Increased Position

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 1179.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 10,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, up from 902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 2.17 million shares traded or 41.02% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (KMI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 47,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 565,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 518,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc P for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 14.11M shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (IVOG) by 4,920 shares to 3,434 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,735 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Gp has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Citigroup Inc holds 0.04% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 0.29% or 179,697 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors owns 6,246 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Llc holds 0% or 47,323 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc has 0.31% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.60M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 12,000 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Boston Family Office Lc reported 0.16% stake. Lathrop Invest Management Corp has invested 3.37% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Linscomb & Williams Inc owns 248,882 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Limited Liability Company has 1.91% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Georgia-based Vident Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Michigan-based Bancshares has invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).