As Kinder Morgan P (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $948,900; American Express Co (AXP) Holding Maintained by Btim Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (KMI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 47,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 565,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 518,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc P for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan

Btim Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 16,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 553,070 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.45M, up from 536,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is American Express A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On American Express: ‘One Of The Fastest EPS Growth Stories In Our Coverage Universe’ – Benzinga” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 42,975 shares to 174,135 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 41,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,762 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 43,349 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And Trust holds 0.65% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,707 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,885 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 975,587 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability holds 2.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2.56M shares. 69 are held by Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Natl Pension Serv invested 0.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 27,756 were reported by Conning. 737 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory. Whittier Company has invested 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wells Fargo Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 2.54 million shares. Cullinan holds 0.49% or 59,417 shares. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.37% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Management Incorporated has 131,010 shares. Sit Invest Associate Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.05% or 5.89 million shares. 12,306 are held by Checchi Advisers Ltd. 3.27M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.35 million shares. 51,112 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Limited Company. Woodstock stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Roosevelt Grp Inc Inc holds 26,108 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 247,335 are owned by Us Comml Bank De. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sunbelt Secs holds 121,030 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 18.32M shares. Two Sigma Limited owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 20,874 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares to 66,895 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,049 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.