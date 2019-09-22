As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Has Lifted by $3.54 Million Its Stake; Landscape Capital Management Position in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Has Lifted by $5.37 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 128.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 30,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 54,609 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61 million, up from 23,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.25. About 400,051 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 177,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 648,607 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54M, up from 471,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 10.18M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd reported 54,154 shares stake. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Acadian Asset invested in 422,725 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 29 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 123 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 45,147 shares. California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc has invested 0.59% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Amer Century Companies Incorporated reported 449,565 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York holds 16,766 shares. Moreover, Voya Management Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 55,608 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 0.01% or 8,658 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,557 shares. 22,572 were reported by Pnc Fin Serv Grp Inc Inc.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5,361 shares to 27,331 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 137,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,219 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 46,452 shares to 44,300 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 130,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,611 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (NYSE:BF.B).