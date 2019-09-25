As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Quaker Capital Investments Raised by $450,000 Its Position; Store Capital (STOR) Shares Rose While Aew Capital Management LP Upped Its Position

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 695,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 1.23M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.82 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 10.15M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Energy Income Ptnrs Limited has invested 6.31% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Laffer holds 16,674 shares. Johnson has 2,521 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Carnegie Cap Asset Lc has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 10,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Umb Bank N A Mo owns 239,400 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cetera Advisor Llc has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ar Asset Management has 76,950 shares. Groesbeck Management Corporation Nj reported 21,282 shares. State Street Corp holds 97.36M shares. Tortoise Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 23,642 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 117,400 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $169.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 78,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,495 shares, and cut its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Lc holds 0.01% or 97,590 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & holds 1,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Navellier Associates invested in 0.13% or 24,432 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 401 shares. Honeywell owns 83,420 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 2.23M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 209,661 shares. Ohio-based Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Three Peaks Limited Liability Corp has 142,608 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 895,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory has 0.59% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 9,300 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 592 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,820 were reported by Westwood Holding Gp.