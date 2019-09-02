As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Cut Stake; Holder Millennium Management Lifted Netease (NTES) Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 34,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.70M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76M shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Transaction Will Also Have a Positive Impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 561.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 156,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 183,942 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.41M, up from 27,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (Class A) by 49,721 shares to 476,969 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.79M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc (NYSE:FFG) by 4,883 shares to 10,731 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 1.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

