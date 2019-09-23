As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Interocean Capital Cut Its Holding; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Raised Position by $853,100

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 11,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 68,001 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 56,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 2.91M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Formally Abandons Bid for Qualcomm on Trump Opposition; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 58,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 195,882 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 254,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 2.84M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.72 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,240 shares to 32,768 shares, valued at $35.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 98,255 shares to 505,256 shares, valued at $70.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectrus Inc by 12,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,753 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA).