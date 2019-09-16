As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Rose, Halsey Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $678,460; As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Shares Declined, Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Boosted Its Holding

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 30.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 32,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The institutional investor held 139,272 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 107,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 7,058 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 33,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 393,824 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, down from 427,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 3.71M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 26,207 shares to 28,795 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 58,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,750 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $687,242 activity. The insider St John Scott bought $50,216. Maroney Patrick bought $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, August 6. $21,630 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Hogan Michael on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 1,702 shares valued at $19,964 was bought by DiFrancesco Paul F. Whittemore Kent G bought $3,554 worth of stock. MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3,330 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 271,030 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 308,951 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 28,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 63,476 shares. Pitcairn owns 18,406 shares. 22,100 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Cullen Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Polaris Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 89,591 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 262,061 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 23.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Cap Lc holds 24.40 million shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,515 shares. Cleararc reported 29,467 shares. Syntal Capital Partners Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 24,960 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 97,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The California-based West Oak Capital Limited has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 7.85M shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Menlo Advisors Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 179,025 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.19% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Old Point Tru And Finance Services N A holds 196,450 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. 499,825 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 308,479 shares. Axa accumulated 286,156 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cordasco Fin Ntwk, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,645 shares.