As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut by $1.27 Million Its Holding; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stock Rose, Autonomy Capital LP Trimmed Its Position

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 1.34 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 63,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 311,566 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.51M, down from 375,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 4.26M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Dropped 10% This Morning – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls 1% – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $160.14M for 3.19 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.39 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steven Madden Ltd Common (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 15,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Industries Inc Common (NYSE:OXM) by 96,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdt (NYSE:MDT).