As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Market Value Rose, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Bvf Has Lifted Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Position by $2.82 Million; Shares Declined

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 17,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 98,190 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 80,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 6.02 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 235,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 32,589 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And accumulated 5.20M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co holds 45,730 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Atria Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has 1.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.98 million shares. 196,468 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Dean Associates invested 0.71% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 362 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 0.18% or 1.12 million shares. Citigroup invested in 0.04% or 2.30M shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tru Company Of Oklahoma has 39,397 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Chilton Cap Management Lc accumulated 20,600 shares. Numerixs Invest Incorporated stated it has 126,400 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,105 shares to 94,986 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp owns 31,092 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 25,400 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 83,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 149,079 shares. Invesco owns 24,110 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 535,173 shares in its portfolio. 3,949 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Comm Can. Bvf Incorporated Il reported 1.87% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 86,034 shares. 33,455 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Knott David M has invested 0.4% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 20,255 shares.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 348,822 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $30.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vbi Vaccines Inc by 494,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72M shares, and cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.