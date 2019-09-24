As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Callahan Advisors Has Upped Position; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Cut Stake by $8.77 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 16,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 64,985 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.09 million, down from 81,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $11.93 during the last trading session, reaching $539.9. About 775,677 shares traded or 28.53% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 31,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 623,832 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.03 million, up from 591,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 6.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prns accumulated 2,162 shares. Spc Finance Inc has 1,830 shares. Marsico Management Ltd reported 85,810 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2.77M shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0.06% or 1,616 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Limited Liability Corp reported 810 shares. 193,120 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 16,465 shares. Arrow invested in 0.02% or 200 shares. Landscape Cap Management Lc invested in 7,030 shares. Bahl & Gaynor owns 9,521 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 486 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 112,983 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Llc stated it has 2.45 million shares or 4.23% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fincl has 1,952 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,521 shares to 124,217 shares, valued at $20.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 4,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 57.19 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $557.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Non Vtg Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 15,000 shares to 34,100 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,927 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albert D Mason has invested 0.93% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 260,133 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 230,099 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Laffer has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Stifel Corporation holds 0.1% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 130,419 shares. Country Tru Savings Bank reported 964,549 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs invested in 0.7% or 264,856 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt reported 98,190 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt owns 52,561 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.01% or 11,848 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 1.01M shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested in 10,600 shares. Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 86,870 shares.

