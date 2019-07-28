As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Market Value Rose, Rockshelter Capital Management Lowered Holding by $2.40 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Position Has Upped by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 12,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 804,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.64M, up from 792,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 119,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 303,748 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 423,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

