As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Market Value Rose, Holder Wellington Shields & Company Upped Its Position; Wagner Bowman Management Raised Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position by $333,000; Share Value Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $124.86. About 183,745 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 110,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 93,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 7.08M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited Company stated it has 42,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 1,366 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 18,851 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Greenwood Associates Lc stated it has 3,507 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 16,096 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 3,225 were accumulated by Regent Inv Mgmt Lc. Numerixs Techs owns 5,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 7,200 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 1,103 shares. Ameritas reported 0.1% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 0.07% stake. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 107,847 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares to 8,715 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,831 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

