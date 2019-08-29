As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Market Value Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $90.25 Million; Schmidt P J Investment Management Raised Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $381,710

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 244.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 4.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.24M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 9.01 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $286.63. About 1.96 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $125.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 2.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,625 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sunbelt Secs Incorporated holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 121,030 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 114,016 shares. Community Savings Bank Na holds 824 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 565,452 were accumulated by Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corporation. First Quadrant LP Ca has 5,732 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 60,536 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Blume Capital Management Incorporated reported 2.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Crawford Counsel invested 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Lincoln National Corp holds 0.02% or 20,770 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks reported 9,053 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 118,791 shares. The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.75% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Planning Advsr Limited Com holds 0.78% or 9,545 shares. 26,169 were accumulated by Arcadia Corp Mi. 276,002 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Northstar holds 0.12% or 990 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 876 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Assoc stated it has 1.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.45% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). D E Shaw Co reported 227,947 shares stake. Freestone Cap Limited Company holds 0.1% or 6,573 shares in its portfolio. 24,608 are owned by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Central Savings Bank And holds 34,733 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Vigilant Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 127 shares.

