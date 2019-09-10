As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Has Decreased Its Holding by $362,700; Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $207.16. About 771,612 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 18,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 471,479 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, down from 489,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 7.27 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,413 are owned by Fdx Advsrs. Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd Liability holds 5,875 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 1,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Limited owns 78 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 28,523 were accumulated by Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Light Street Capital Management Limited Co invested in 3.37% or 207,400 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 3,261 shares. Moreover, Sfe Counsel has 1.98% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc stated it has 2,180 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru owns 515 shares. Consolidated Invest Grp Lc has invested 3.48% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cohen Steers holds 13,979 shares. 14,805 were accumulated by Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation. Chesley Taft And Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 25,971 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 15,600 shares to 2,875 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 245,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,634 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight E.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 118,856 shares to 166,731 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T owns 29,182 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bokf Na owns 41,958 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Envestnet Asset owns 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 792,173 shares. Welch Grp Llc has 43,513 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Park Circle reported 1,800 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 2.52M shares. Hennessy invested in 2.09% or 2.25 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 7.19M shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tower Bridge Advsrs has 19,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,153 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 23,740 shares. Texas-based Chilton Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.