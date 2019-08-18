As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Valuation Rose, Holder Swift Run Capital Management Increased Its Holding; As Splunk (SPLK) Valuation Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Decreased Stake by $6.20 Million

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.56 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited owns 191,138 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability invested in 34,228 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 0.91% or 5.30M shares. Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 38,849 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has 233,776 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 29,869 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 495,000 shares. Diversified Trust reported 11,386 shares stake. Concourse Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 2.44% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Financial Advantage reported 308,888 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 41,566 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Campbell And Adviser holds 0.26% or 26,174 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 1.55 million shares. 579,807 are owned by Alps Advsr.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited invested in 0.4% or 4,139 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 0.05% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.08% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 2,895 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.31M shares. 286,102 are owned by Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 3,675 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs stated it has 6,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Park Avenue Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 140,457 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Westfield Capital Management Lp owns 580,762 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 148,047 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tcw Grp stated it has 1.4% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tiaa Cref Inv invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).