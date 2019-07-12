As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Valuation Rose, Holder Cortland Advisers Has Decreased Stake by $22.51 Million; Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $3.40 Million as Share Price Rose

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.03. About 473,904 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite Deficiencies in Goldman’s Internal Controls; 14/05/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: Scoop: A new Game of Thrones just started at Goldman!; 18/05/2018 – From Goldman Sachs to groceries: Ocado’s boss Tim Steiner; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS FUNDED LOAN BALANCE AT MARCUS IS ABOUT $2.4B; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Is Said to Hire UBS’s Head of LatAm Credit Trading; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 1.70M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Sneak Preview Of Kinder Morgan’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Hellenicshippingnews.com and their article: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan: Major Insider Buys And A Strong Global Energy Demand Make Them A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $522.88M for 23.27 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.89B for 10.15 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

