As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Swift Run Capital Management Has Increased by $1.89 Million Its Position; Bruni J V & Company Trimmed Its Stake in Ventas (VTR) as Market Value Rose

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.50 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.65 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 19.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

