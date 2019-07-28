As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cortland Advisers Has Decreased by $22.51 Million Its Stake; Holder Callahan Advisors Has Upped Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Holding

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,726 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 102,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.58M shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). United Asset Strategies Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 11,260 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 197,666 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Communication The has 11.59 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Usa Fin Portformulas Corp stated it has 1.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Guyasuta Inv reported 0.03% stake. Lvw Advsr Lc, New York-based fund reported 23,679 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 20.28M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 12,850 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,505 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has invested 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Co holds 24,480 shares. Consolidated Limited Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 46,600 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 561,056 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Impact Of Dividend Increases Through June Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Stock Is Up More Than 35% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. Kinder Morgan – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,657 shares to 64,025 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,840 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.