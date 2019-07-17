As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Cortland Advisers Has Decreased Its Position by $22.51 Million; As Stryker (SYK) Stock Price Rose, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Raised by $741,508 Its Holding

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,208 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 58,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $205.4. About 706,392 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 10.78 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 180,395 shares to 213,955 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,949 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc owns 2,800 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton accumulated 0.68% or 6,656 shares. Fire Gp owns 0.44% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 6,000 shares. Weatherstone Cap Management reported 3,216 shares. 4,391 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Network Limited Com. Stack Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 143,611 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc has 264,968 shares. Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 2,351 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc holds 2.11% or 102,762 shares. Drexel Morgan accumulated 1,215 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,774 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amer Intll Group Inc accumulated 124,817 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.3% or 152,025 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc reported 5,425 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.58 million activity. Shares for $8,117 were bought by Doliveux Roch on Tuesday, April 30. Shares for $2.89 million were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6. Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819 worth of stock.

