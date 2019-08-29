As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shares Rose, Cortland Advisers Has Cut Position; As Home Depot Ord (HD) Share Value Rose, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Upped Its Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 9.91 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $221.95. About 2.94 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust stated it has 1.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Csu Producer Resources Inc invested in 3.86% or 5,000 shares. 4,347 were reported by Howe Rusling. Round Table Services Lc holds 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,507 shares. Parsons Ri has 48,122 shares. Epoch Investment invested 0.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Allen Inv Mgmt Lc holds 3,078 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 3,257 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi reported 43,636 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1,989 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 1,167 shares. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 2,734 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Com has 2,128 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.02 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.