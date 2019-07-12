As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Share Value Rose, Cortland Advisers Has Cut by $22.51 Million Its Position; Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Valuation Rose While Courage Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.32 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 155,219 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 1,764 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,150 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Wellington Management Group Llp owns 10.21 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 17,900 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 68,311 shares. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 6.04 million shares. Leonard Green & Ptnrs LP owns 60,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Group Inc stated it has 37,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern invested in 782,999 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 217 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0% or 8,979 shares in its portfolio. 8.01M are owned by Vanguard Group. Profund Advisors Limited Co holds 0.01% or 9,388 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.26M for 14.17 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia Healthcare: I Am Not Only A Patient, I Am Also A Shareholder – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Allegations Of Elder/Veteran Abuse And Parliament’s Autism Debate Could Further Jeopardize Top Line For Acadia Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Kinder Morgan Stock Is Up More Than 35% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan declares 25% dividend hike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.