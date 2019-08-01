As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Share Price Rose, Cortland Advisers Cut Stake by $22.51 Million; Strategy Asset Managers Has Upped Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 678.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 19,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 21,881 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 2,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 5.38M shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Phase 3 Study of Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 08/05/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS THE 5 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR WERE ELECTED TO SERVE 3-YR TERMS ENDING IN 2021 BY VOTING SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL INCLUDES AN FXR AGONIST, AN SSAO INHIBITOR AND AN ADDITIONAL CANDIDATE AGAINST A WELL-VALIDATED NASH TARGET; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc analyzed 1.13M shares as the company's stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $46.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 18.51 million shares traded or 40.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.43 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L. $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,856 shares to 82,625 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,011 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).