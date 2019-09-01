As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Market Value Rose, Washington Trust Bank Lifted Stake by $1.42 Million; Knott David M Has Trimmed Holding in The Michaels Companies (MIK) by $1.43 Million

Knott David M decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in The Michaels Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 2.38M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Sales $5.22B-$5.3B; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Completed Its Strategic Review of Aaron Brothers

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 50.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 70,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 211,422 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 140,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.40 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer

