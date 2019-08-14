As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Market Value Rose, Holder Cortland Advisers Cut Holding; Clearline Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) by $5.07 Million

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.72% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 294,681 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 5.11M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video)

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 204,430 shares to 201,971 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 81,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,681 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 116,802 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And Trust holds 280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has 300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Natl Bank Of America De owns 203,773 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Company has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Sandy Spring Natl Bank stated it has 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Public Ltd Co holds 5,915 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 124,857 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 682,333 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.92M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 44,317 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 11,140 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 1,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $225,372 activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider Arkowitz David bought $27,627. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $21,480 was bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Clayman Michael D. bought $50,009.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.16M for 22.67 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd holds 1.16M shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 318,929 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 6.55 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.35M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Manufacturers Life The reported 11.59 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge owns 19,887 shares. Miller Howard Invests Ny owns 1.92M shares. Arrow Fin holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Incorporated holds 227,422 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Intl, California-based fund reported 3.26 million shares. Welch Gru Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New York-based Cohen And Steers has invested 0.63% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Beach Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 42,830 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.97% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).