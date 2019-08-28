As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cortland Advisers Has Lowered by $22.51 Million Its Position; Hamlin Capital Management Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $403,920 as Shares Declined

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 2.42 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,049 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 493,412 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87M, down from 498,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $286.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 2.00 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Management Limited invested in 0.14% or 424,618 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications owns 22.12M shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 1.94 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. First American Natl Bank reported 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mariner Ltd Company accumulated 666,715 shares. Delta Management Lc reported 56,030 shares. 22,342 were reported by Rh Dinel Invest Counsel. Endurance Wealth holds 1.28% or 96,973 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quadrant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Winfield Assocs reported 1,737 shares. Sky Group Ltd Liability owns 98,212 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stearns Fin Gru Incorporated accumulated 33,080 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 243,305 shares stake. Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers reported 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 0.32% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 345,551 are owned by Nomura Asset Limited. Horizon Invests Llc accumulated 10,911 shares. Pension stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Highland Mgmt LP holds 163,004 shares. Zeke Cap Lc has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pittenger & Anderson Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Fpr Ptnrs Limited Com holds 27.33 million shares or 13.36% of its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.59% or 615,357 shares. Sei Investments Com has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nuveen Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 3.56M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03M for 22.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.