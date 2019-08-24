As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Cortland Advisers Trimmed Holding by $22.51 Million; As Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Upped Stake

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 165,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 819,649 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06M, up from 654,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 229,680 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15 million shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Garden & Pet Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Garden & Pet Spring 2019 Presentation Schedule – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Garden & Pet Company Names New Independent Director – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 345,471 shares to 737,305 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 20.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Financial Post” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Kinder Morgan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 19,887 shares. Moreover, Amer Assets has 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 20,000 shares. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.65 million shares stake. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc owns 203,535 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Ci Investments owns 4.40 million shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. 1.53 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.05% or 957,835 shares in its portfolio. 144,228 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. First Personal Fin Svcs has 206 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 2.04 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. M&R Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 2,304 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 1.08M shares or 7.51% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt reported 691,097 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech accumulated 80,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp has 13.54 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.