As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Cortland Advisers Decreased Holding; Louisiana (LPX) Stake Has Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 8.61M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA: GOVT TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 98,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 695,287 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 597,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 1.05M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 198,725 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $111.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 39,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,204 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,357 are held by Profund Advsrs Limited Company. First Mercantile has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 920 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 151,782 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 1.15M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.21% or 695,287 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 2.74 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.11% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 109,190 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 346,016 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 37,690 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc owns 159,591 shares. 86,550 are held by Comerica Bank & Trust. 24,474 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Federated Pa owns 284,621 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem And has 291,830 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Sit Associates invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc accumulated 2,153 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 342,959 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corp owns 3.36% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 675,000 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd reported 37,277 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 864,676 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 13,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Claar Advsr Limited Co holds 7.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 742,568 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 495,000 shares. 615,357 are owned by Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt L P. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 967,737 shares. Dakota Wealth Management has 76,168 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Invest has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gotham Asset Ltd holds 1.52M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.65 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

