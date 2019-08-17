As Kinder Morgan Holdco (KMI) Share Price Rose, Ashford Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Tradition Capital Management Position in Encana (ECA) Has Boosted by $507,675

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 72,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 176,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 103,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 24.92M shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (KMI) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 82,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 149,083 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 66,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Ads (NYSE:DEO) by 13,084 shares to 16,618 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr B by 13,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,604 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (NYSE:BXMT).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercado Libre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,280 shares to 450 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 90,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,091 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P Small Cap Low Volatility Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier has 396,764 shares. Mercer Advisers owns 2,153 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 656,040 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 22,556 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.18% stake. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 33,931 are held by Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Usa Finance Portformulas accumulated 80,854 shares. Moreover, Dearborn Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bankshares Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Btr Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ima Wealth Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.