As Kinder Morgan (GTS) Market Valuation Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Stake; Jane Street Group Has Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $24.93 Million as Stock Price Declined

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (GTS) by 1903.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 142,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 150,370 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 7,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $623.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 101,395 shares traded or 1.96% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 225.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 470,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 678,803 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.61 million, up from 208,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold GTS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Corporation invested 0.16% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 26,452 shares. 61,073 were reported by Prudential Fincl Inc. Brandes Investment Prns Lp reported 31,802 shares stake. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Company has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Citigroup holds 9,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.86M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) or 125,400 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 20,543 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 141,595 shares. Systematic Management Lp reported 48,279 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 9,880 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Group has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 15,643 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 23,544 shares in its portfolio.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 109,168 shares to 44,907 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scansource Inc by 14,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,759 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Reit (NYSE:FR).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 236,295 shares to 197,305 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 206,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,231 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc (Call).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.