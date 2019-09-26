As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Richmond Hill Investments Lowered Position by $2.92 Million; As National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Share Price Declined, Private Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 146,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 6.55 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 13,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 245,253 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, down from 258,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 510,404 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Lc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 137,575 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 225,605 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Johnson Fin Group Inc invested in 2,521 shares. 16,785 are owned by Campbell & Invest Adviser Llc. Advisory Ser Net Ltd holds 0.19% or 148,618 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Ltd holds 470 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 99,929 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.26% or 5.58M shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Services invested 0.53% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Edgar Lomax Va owns 604,250 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 23.32 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $674.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc. by 141,770 shares to 483,099 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Hospitality Corp. by 895,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Northwest Bancorp.

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 18.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.49 per share. NFG’s profit will be $50.06 million for 20.41 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.31% negative EPS growth.