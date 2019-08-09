As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Valuation Rose, Richmond Hill Investments Cut Its Stake; Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Cambiar Investors Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.14 Million

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.90 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 82,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 853,801 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.79 million, up from 771,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 246,188 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 41,260 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $33.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 68,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 12,143 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi accumulated 2,575 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 310 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 96,871 shares. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.87% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 725,487 shares. Moreover, Optimum Inv has 0.08% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 6,568 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Petrus Tru Company Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 6,557 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.31% or 5.00 million shares. Osborne Partners Management Ltd Llc holds 98,740 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 8,689 shares. Aqr Cap Llc holds 356,476 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Nuwave Inv Management has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 392 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 39,434 shares.

