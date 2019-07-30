As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Valuation Rose, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Holding by $689,640; Group One Trading LP Lowered Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $7.40 Million

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 98,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,997 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 127,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 243,723 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 131.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 34,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,795 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 26,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 9.89 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA: GOVT TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Cap Limited Liability has 195,130 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Barometer Cap Mgmt holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 749,750 shares. 5.65M are held by Confluence Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Brookfield Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13.89 million shares. Moreover, Capital Global has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 4.26 million shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 579,807 shares. Bancorp has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Roosevelt Invest Gru owns 26,108 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 210 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 186,250 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York invested in 1.03 million shares or 3.03% of the stock. 526,206 are held by Nbw Cap Limited Liability Company. Paloma Partners Management Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Natl Pension Ser invested in 2.20 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cypress Mngmt Llc (Wy) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,880 shares to 70,053 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,234 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Gold Mining Stocks Help You Dig Up Profits – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Looks Set To Challenge Critical Technical Levels On The Upside – FNV Could Continue To Outperform On The Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.