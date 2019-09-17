As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Valuation Rose, Beaconlight Capital Has Decreased Its Position; Nike (NKE) Stock Rose While Monetta Financial Services Trimmed Stake by $830,000

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 246,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 567,923 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.86M, down from 814,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 2.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 755,279 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.76 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92 million for 23.39 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 182,574 shares to 401,874 shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 265,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 849,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).