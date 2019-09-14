As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Samson Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $9.83 Million; Liberty Global Series C (LBTYK) Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Decreased Holding

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Series C (LBTYK) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 18,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 52,122 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 70,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Series C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 4.41 million shares traded or 1.30% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 88.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 491,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 65,034 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 556,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 11.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.26 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62M and $53.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

