As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Abrams Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $4.63 Million; Luxor Capital Group LP Raised Its Stake in Lennar (LEN) by $14.70 Million as Share Price Declined

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 590,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 281,131 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 231,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 8.53 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.68M, down from 8.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 1.32M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc (Put) by 2.92 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $74.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 667,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:ALLY).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.62 million for 22.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

