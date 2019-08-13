As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $35.86 Million; Boothbay Fund Management Has Lowered Holding in Extreme Networks (EXTR) as Shares Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 73,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 129,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 203,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 243,172 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 3.19 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88 million, down from 4.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 5.07M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.16 million for 23.39 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

