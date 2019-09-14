As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Rose, Holder Moors & Cabot Has Decreased by $2.42 Million Its Holding; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Shaw Communications (SJR)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 289,009 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 120,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 120,796 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, down from 241,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 11.47M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.26 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 18,570 shares to 22,570 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 9,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).