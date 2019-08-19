As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Rose, Bruni J V & Company Upped Stake; Humana (HUM) Stake Increased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 245,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 5.87M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 4,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 37,395 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 33,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $299. About 543,855 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Fiduciary invested in 0.01% or 1,371 shares. Alyeska Group Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware accumulated 85,582 shares. Destination Wealth reported 115 shares. Fil Ltd has 83,607 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 642,310 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Arrow Fincl holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking has invested 0.11% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ajo LP holds 1% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 731,471 shares. Cap Intl invested in 0.97% or 8.46M shares. Gradient Invests Lc has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt has 3.26M shares. 14,519 were reported by Girard Ltd. Advisory Rech Inc accumulated 1.22% or 3.17 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc holds 13.89 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.18% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.02M shares. 6.38M were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. Qs Limited Liability owns 218,029 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset reported 33,609 shares. Jcic Asset Management holds 287 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 1.35M shares. Assetmark holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 1.24M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Carroll Assoc holds 0.04% or 22,666 shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 0.06% or 18.62M shares.

