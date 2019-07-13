As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Cut Its Holding by $44.67 Million; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Raised Position

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 2.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.17 million, down from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.22 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 8,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,211 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54 million, up from 171,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.04. About 554,632 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – RBC COMMENTS AFTER REVIEWING LEGAL COMPLAINT; 23/05/2018 – Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit N.Korea on May 31 – RBC; 09/03/2018 – NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC NEX.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 445P FROM 440P; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 23/04/2018 – RBC Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/04/2018 – The fate of the oil rally could be in Trump’s hands, says RBC’s Helima Croft; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS U.S. ‘ABSOLUTELY FUNDAMENTAL’ TO SUSTAINING GROWTH

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,473 shares to 8,049 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Texas-based Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gradient Invests Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 709 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 10,790 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 259,586 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 1,669 are owned by Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 1.92 million were reported by Miller Howard Inc New York. Asset Strategies holds 0.05% or 11,260 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com reported 25,790 shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Welch Grp Lc has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Aqr Mgmt Llc stated it has 357,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd has invested 0.52% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Halsey Assoc Ct owns 427,747 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio.