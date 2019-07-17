As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Cushing Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.93 Million; Cove Street Capital Increases Holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR)

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 296,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.30 million, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 10.78 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 224,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.52M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.19 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 223,250 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 54,557 shares to 978,161 shares, valued at $16.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 91,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.13M were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 65,272 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 197 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 416,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Group has 0.2% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 459,325 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 25,891 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 22,071 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 13,222 shares. Oppenheimer has 0.01% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 150,611 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Loews, New York-based fund reported 14,285 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 99,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 37,590 shares to 151,690 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 86,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 561,056 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Redwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.62% or 450,000 shares. Everett Harris And Company Ca stated it has 232,341 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 259,586 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 1.24 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Coastline Comm owns 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 26,911 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 22,556 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 11.59 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Birmingham Inc Al reported 36,497 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Claar Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 742,568 shares. Advisory Services Networks accumulated 128,844 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability reported 20,874 shares.

