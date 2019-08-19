As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Richmond Hill Investments Decreased Its Holding by $6.14 Million; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Value Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Upped by $59.94 Million Its Stake

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41M, up from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 1.29M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 2.52 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 892,232 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $339.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co reported 71,851 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited owns 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 40,108 shares. California-based First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.12% or 468,209 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,765 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 378,277 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 179,353 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.13% or 3.36 million shares. Orca Ltd Company stated it has 170,857 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Plante Moran Advsr stated it has 2,286 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.02% or 380,851 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York reported 1.06% stake. 175,525 were reported by Covington Capital Mngmt. Moreover, State Street has 0.15% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.91M for 23.16 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.