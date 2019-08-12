As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shares Rose, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased Stake; Verity Asset Management Has Raised Position in Southern Co (SO) by $1.83 Million as Market Value Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 108,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 106,403 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 214,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is up 16.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Alabama Power makes several leadership changes – Birmingham Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 23,601 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Palladium Prtn Llc reported 10,797 shares. Hartford Fincl Inc owns 10,865 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cutter & Com Brokerage holds 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 5,481 shares. 26,915 were reported by Carroll Financial Inc. Leavell Inv Management reported 126,537 shares. 76,092 are owned by Westpac Bk Corp. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 82,800 shares. Financial Counselors has 0.32% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 145,978 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 319,997 shares. Private Asset Mgmt holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 75,584 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Washington Tru reported 0.01% stake.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Recent Rally, Kinder Morgan Analyst Sees Outperformance Ahead – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan: Ignore The Hiccups – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.