As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shares Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Raised Its Position by $962,760; Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Stock Value Declined While Mill Road Capital Management Has Raised by $791,398 Its Holding

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 48,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 377,127 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 328,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 14.45 million shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 466 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,062 shares to 10,613 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,177 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Corp invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Elkhorn Partnership accumulated 20,900 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Samson Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13.37% or 556,616 shares in its portfolio. Salient Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.19 million shares or 1.49% of the stock. Sei Company holds 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 1.03M shares. Northrock Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 32,132 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,049 are held by Putnam Fl Investment Management. Halsey Associates Ct accumulated 427,747 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 3,050 shares. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Brown Advisory stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Park Circle owns 1,800 shares. Adams Asset Lc holds 0.37% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 139,772 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc holds 1.82 million shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport LNG begins production, completing latest major U.S. LNG facility – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mizuho Securities Reiterates Buy Rating on Kinder Morgan (KMI) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huttig Building Products down 5% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Medtronic Receives FDA Nod for SelectSite Catheter System – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Initiates OTCQB Application and Hires U.S. Investor Relations Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Teton Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 755,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 73,980 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 277 shares. Tower Research Limited (Trc) holds 14,637 shares. 113,703 are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt. New York-based National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Mill Road Capital Management Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.69M shares. Perritt Capital, a Illinois-based fund reported 530,727 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Morgan Stanley accumulated 96 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Moreover, Rbf Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 477,721 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 505,178 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L had bought 5,000 shares worth $11,550.