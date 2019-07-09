As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Value Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Increased Holding by $1.82 Million; Leavell Investment Management Stake in Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Raised by $729,800

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 1.85M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 43.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 90,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 298,782 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 207,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 6.73M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,462 shares to 81,340 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,391 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

