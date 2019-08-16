As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Value Rose, Richmond Hill Investments Trimmed Its Position by $6.14 Million; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Rose, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increased Position

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 48,620 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, up from 45,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.47. About 2.07 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 10.04 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.59 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company owns 38,830 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 131,513 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parsec Financial Inc invested in 670,199 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Allstate holds 0.05% or 83,918 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 792,173 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Mercantile Trust accumulated 0.24% or 50,515 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al invested in 36,497 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Mackay Shields holds 0.06% or 410,683 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth accumulated 9,113 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 293,971 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 33,180 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.25% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 10 invested in 119,608 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan unveils Houston Ship Channel enhancement projects – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Financial Post” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,212 shares to 15,797 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 30,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,155 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.