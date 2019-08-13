As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Value Rose, Richmond Hill Investment Company Decreased Position; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Raised Its Stake in Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) as Stock Rose

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 6.48 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 102.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 3,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 7,496 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 3,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 122,266 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Park Circle accumulated 0.03% or 1,800 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 345,551 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 772,803 shares. Catalyst Cap Lc stated it has 451,030 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 50,515 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 957,835 shares. 39,140 were reported by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.58% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 476,800 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.25% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd owns 98,190 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.12M for 23.35 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abrams Bison Investments Limited Liability Company owns 625,657 shares for 9.99% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 54,943 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 30,307 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Principal Financial Group owns 186,614 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc accumulated 8,338 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 7,447 shares. Amer Gru has invested 0.05% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Victory invested in 0.29% or 885,230 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 12,378 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 1,710 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 10,649 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Nordea Management Ab owns 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 1,241 shares.